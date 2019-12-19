'Lotus Blooms In Dirt': Aaditya Thackeray's Dig At BJP In Assembly Speech

Aaditya Thackeray also took a veiled attack on the BJP during his 11-minute speech.

Several young and first-time MLAs, including Aaditya Thackeray, Rohit Pawar, Aditi Tatkare were among those who made their debut speeches in the Maharashtra Assembly on Wednesday. Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray, who represents Worli in the assembly, spoke on issues like farmer suicides, unemployment and jobs during his 11-minute speech, during which he also took a veiled attack on the BJP.

"We saw a one-month drama before this government was formed. There was an attempt to cause problems for allies. But ultimately with Balasaheb Thackeray's son as the Chief Minister, Sharad Pawar saheb and Sonia Gandhi decided to form this government and this shows the strength of Maharashtra," Mr Thackeray said.

"The Opposition party created chaos here in the assembly from the first day. Perhaps like people say that the lotus blooms in muddy waters," Mr. Thackeray added. The 29-year-old Sena leader found support from NCP MLA Rohit Pawar, who was also elected for the first time and is being touted as future leader of his respective party.

"We have to make farmers debt free. We have seen droughts and unseasonal rain. We have to think about climate change. We should have a session to discuss air pollution and climate change. Climate change is visible everywhere. One report says cities like Mumbai will be submerged by 2050," Aaditya Thackeray said.

The Sena leader also spoke of issues like jobs and unemployment. "Unemployment is a huge issue. We all know about Make in Maharashtra but we also know that in 2016 demonetisation happened. No one wants to talk about that. Even the Opposition party is worried about discussing it. We were always advised not to bring it up. But Demonetisation and wrong implementation of GST caused industry to suffer and even farmers suffered," he said.

He indicated that the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress would ensure that the BJP does not win the forthcoming elections to the civic bodies.

Meanwhile, NCP's Rohit Pawar likened the Opposition's behaviour to a child who wants to bat and be the captain of his cricket team irrespective of his skills and leaves with the stumps and bat when some one gets him out. He said the BJP only took credit during its alliance with Sena and put the blame on Sena when the government faced criticism.

Responding to the BJP's charge that the Shiv Sena had moved away from the legacy of Balasaheb Thackeray, Rohit Pawar said, "We also respect Balasaheb Thackeray. And I can see that all the Shiv Sena MLAs here stand by the legacy of Balasaheb Thackeray."

Rohit Pawar also focused on issues affecting the youth in his speech.

The BJP and Sena, which fought the Assembly polls in alliance, had secured a comfortable majority by winning 105 and 56 seats, respectively, in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly.

However, the state witnessed a political crisis after the Sena broke its three-decade-long ties with the BJP after the latter declined to share the chief minister's post.

Finally, the Sena, NCP and Congress came together to form a government headed by Uddhav Thackeray, who took oath as CM on November 28.