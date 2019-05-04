Elections 2019: Poll Body Seeks Kirron Kher's Reply Over Campaign Video With Children

National election 2019: Kirron Kher will be contesting from the Chandigarh.

The Election Commission on Saturday issued a show-cause notice to BJP's Chandigarh Lok Sabha candidate Kirron Kher for sharing a campaign video featuring children on Twitter.

Giving her 24 hours to reply to the notice, the Office of District Nodal Officer said that it had received a complaint and a video link in which children could be seen actively participating in the election campaign shouting slogans - "Vote for Kirron Kher and Ab ki baar Modi Sarkar".

The complaint was filed by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCH) requesting the Election Commission of India to ensure that children are not involved in any form with election-related activities.

Kirron Kher will be contesting against old rival Pawan Kumar Bansal from the Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat on May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.