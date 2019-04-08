Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi To Campaign In Western Uttar Pradesh Today: Live Updates

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi to campaign In Western Uttar Pradesh today.

The Congress will be starting its electoral campaign today in western Uttar Pradesh with three public meetings in Bijnor, Saharanpur and Shamli.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi will be accompanied by General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi and party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, party sources said.

He will be addressing the gatherings in the region from where eight constituencies will vote in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections on April 11.

These eight constituencies are Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar.

Here are the LIVE Updates of the Lok Sabha elections 2019 :