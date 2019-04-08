Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi To Campaign In Western Uttar Pradesh Today: Live Updates

New Delhi:
The Congress will be starting its electoral campaign today in western Uttar Pradesh with three public meetings in Bijnor, Saharanpur and Shamli.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi will be accompanied by General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi and party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, party sources said.
He will be addressing the gatherings in the region from where eight constituencies will vote in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections on April 11.
These eight constituencies are Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar.
Here are the LIVE Updates of the Lok Sabha elections 2019 :
RJD Releases Party Manifesto
Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) releases its party manifesto in Patna today.
''Ab Hoga Nyay'' Congress Launched Lok Sabha Campaign With Song
The Congress formally launched its campaign for the Lok Sabha elections with a song and a slogan -- ''Ab Hoga Nyay'' - a spin not only on its promise of a flagship Basic Minimum Income Scheme Nyay, but also an assertion that the country is being subjected to "anyaya" or injustice under the BJP-rule. Announcing that the Congress campaign will be built around the concept of ''nyay'' (justice), senior Congress leader Anand Sharma said, "People talk on the non-performance, non-deliverance of the BJP government for the last five years. Betrayal, false promises and justice has been denied to the poor".
Chidambaram Says Plans On To "Raid" His Homes
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram alleged that the government was planning Income Tax raids at his homes in a bid to cripple the Lok Sabha election campaign. He said the people of the country were watching and would give a befitting reply in this election. "I have been told that the I-T Department has plans to raid my residence in Sivaganga constituency and in Chennai. We will welcome the search party," he said on Twitter.
First Joint Campaign Rally In Uttar Pradesh
The SP-BSP alliance in Uttar Pradesh held its first joint campaign rally for the coming Lok Sabha elections in Deoband, Uttar Pradesh. Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav and Ajit Singh attacked Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party. They said the two parties were not very different from each other.
Mamata Banerjee To Address Rally In Cooch Behar Today
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is slated to address an election rally in Cooch Behar today
BJP To Release Party Manifesto Today
The Bharatiya Janata Party is all set to release its party manifesto for the upcoming general elections today, that are scheduled to begin from April 11. Issues of development and national security are said to be the BJP's key highlights. Top party leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party chief Amit Shah will be present at the launch of the manifesto, described by the BJP as its "sankalp patra".
