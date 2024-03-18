Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress-DMK Alliance Sets Stage for Triangular Contest In Sivaganga Constituency

Sivaganga has long been a stronghold of Congress leader P Chidambaram and family

Sivaganga, a key parliamentary constituency in Tamil Nadu, has long been a stronghold of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram and his family. Established in 1967, this constituency has witnessed a political rollercoaster, oscillating between various parties over the years.

Sivaganga KYC

Electoral Composition

Sivaganga has a predominantly rural demographic, comprising 75 per cent of the electorate, while the remaining 25 per cent belong to urban areas. With a demographic breakdown of 90 per cent Hindu voters and 10 per cent from other religious backgrounds, the constituency also represents a diverse religious spectrum. Scheduled Castes (SC) voters constitute 16.4 per cent of the electorate, while Scheduled Tribes (ST) represent a marginal 0.1 per cent.

Sivaganga MP

Political Dominance

The Chidambaram family's political dominance has been formidable in Sivaganga, with P. Chidambaram winning seven times, becoming the longest-serving representative of this constituency. His son, Karti Chidambaram, succeeded him in 2019 as the Congress candidate. However, in 2014, the family's dominance was challenged by the surprise victory of AIADMK's PR Senthilnathan.

Sivaganga Turnout

Recent Electoral Trends

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Karti Chidambaram of the Congress won with a notable 52.20% of the vote share.

Congress-DMK Alliance

With the Congress finalising a seat-sharing agreement with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Sivaganga remains a pivotal constituency in the upcoming elections. Out of the 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu, Congress will contest nine seats, including Sivaganga, as part of the alliance with the DMK led by Chief Minister MK Stalin. As part of the alliance, Congress will fight on six old seats and three new seats.