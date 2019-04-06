After Wayanad Woman Clears UPSC Exam, Rahul Gandhi's Message To Her

Sreedhanya, 22, bagged the 410th rank in the Civil Services Examination, 2018.

A 22-year-old in Rahul Gandhi's Kerala constituency Wayanad became the first woman from the tribal community in the state to clear the All India civil services exams. The Congress President took to twitter this morning to congratulate Sreedhanya Suresh for clearing the All India civil services exams.

"Sreedhanya's hard work and dedication have helped make her dream come true. I congratulate Sreedhanya and her family and wish her great success in her chosen career," he tweeted this morning.

Sreedhanya's hard work & dedication have helped make her dream come true.



I congratulate Sreedhanya and her family and wish her great successs in her chosen career. - Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 6, 2019

Sreedhanya, 22, bagged the 410th rank in the Civil Services Examination, 2018.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan was among the first politicians to congratulate the 22-year-old.

"Sreedhanya fought the social backwardness and passed the civil services exam with flying colours. Her achievement will inspire other students in the future," he wrote in his Facebook post.

Sreedhanya Suresh is among the 29 Keralites who have cleared the exam.

R Sreelekshmi (rank 29), Ranjana Mary Varghese (rank 49) and Arjun Mohan (rank 66) are among the others who cleared the exams from the coastal state.

"I am from the most backward district in the state. There are no tribal IAS officers from here event though there is a considerably large tribal population. I hope this will be an inspiration and motivation to the future generations to overcome all hurdles," Sreedhanya told media.

Out of the 759 ranks declared today, 577 ranks were bagged by males and 182 by females.

Shortly after filing his nomination from Wayanad, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi had said he was "overwhelmed by the love and affection of the people of Wayanad."

Mr Gandhi is contesting from Wayanad in addition to the family bastion Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, which he has been holding since 2004.

Rahul Gandhi filed his nomination papers from Kerala's Wayanad on Thursday

Since the party announcement that he would contest a second seat, Mr Gandhi has been facing BJP taunts. Union minister Smriti Irani, who has challenged him from Amethi for a second time, has said he was "running away" as he was unsure of his prospects.

Mr Gandhi said he was requested to contest from a seat in south India and he accepted. The people in the south, he said, were feeling alienated due to the policies of the BJP-led government.

