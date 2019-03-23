Senior Maharashtra Congress Lawmaker Quits To Contest Lok Sabha Polls

Abdul Sattar A Nabi was among five legislators who had resigned in support of Maratha quotas agitation

Abdul Sattar A Nabi, a senior Congress legislator from Maharashtra's Sillod Assembly constituency, quit the party on Saturday to contest as an independent in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"I have tendered my resignation to the party today. I will try my luck in the parliamentary elections from the Aurangabad Lok Sabha seat," Mr Sattar, 54, told the media.

However, Mr Sattar assured saying he was "not disgruntled or unhappy with anybody either in the party or the leadership" which could have prompted him to leave the party.

"I am very keen to do something for the Muslim community, help solve their problems and achieve their aspirations. I feel it can be done on a larger platform through a Muslim elected to parliament."

He added that members of all communities were keen that he should take the plunge in national politics for the betterment of all the people of Aurangabad and he had decided to bow before their wishes.

"Not only will I contest, I will not withdraw and I hope to definitely win the Lok Sabha elections," said Mr Sattar, who is a two-time legislator, adding that he would give a tough fight to all the other candidates in the fray.

When contacted, an aide to state Congress President Ashok Chavan said they would await details before commenting on the matter.

In July 2018, Mr Sattar was among five legislators from various parties who had resigned from their Maharashtra Legislature seats in support of the Maratha quotas agitation.

However, after the state government finally cleared the 16 per cent reservations for Marathas in November, the issue was resolved amicably and their resignation issue also ended.

