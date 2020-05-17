Lockdown Likely To Be Extended Till May 31: Sources

The Central guidelines for lockdown 4.0 yet to come, three states -- Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Punjab -- have already extended lockdown till May 31. Four other states, Haryana, Telangana, Bihar, Odisha and Assam - have recommended extension, which are yet to be signed off by the Union home ministry.

The guidelines for the countrywide lockdown -- which enters its fourth phase from tomorrow and will continue till May 31 -- is likely to be declared later this evening after a meeting between the Chief secretary and the state police chiefs, sources said. The relaxations will mainly revolve around public transport - which is likely to include metro services.

Sources said the final call on allowing air travel in a limited fashion will be taken after consulting state officials.

There will be other relaxations in terms of economic activity, which is likely to be permitted in all zones. So far, some economic activity with a lot of restrictions, have been allowed only in non-containment zones.

Sources said the states will be given the freedom to take a decision on this matter. This had been a key demand of the states during last week's meeting between Chief Ministers and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

While announcing the extensions last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said it would come in a "completely different form", with new rules.

"Corona will be with us for a long time but our lives cannot revolve around it. We will wear masks, we will follow doh gaj doori (six-foot distance), but we won't let it derail our targets," he stressed. He had also asked states to submit their blueprints for the lockdown and its gradual removal.

The phase 4 of lockdown comes as the country crossed the 90,000-mark in coronavirus cases, recording the biggest single-day jump of 4,987 new patients, bringing the total to 90,927. The figure includes 2,872 patients who died and more than 34,000 patients who recovered.