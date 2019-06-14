LIVE Updates: PM Narendra Modi Attends SCO Meet In Bishkek

SCO summit updates: On the sidelines, PM Modi met Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Afghanistan President.

All India | | Updated: June 14, 2019 10:41 IST
PM Modi with other leaders while attending Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in Bishkek

New Delhi: 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in the Kyrgyz capital Bishkek for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, the first multilateral engagement post his re-election. On the sidelines of the SCO summit, PM Modi met Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Afghanistan President.

With the Chinese President Xi Jinping, PM Modi discussed ways to further strengthen the bilateral relations. PM Modi also reviewed all aspects to strengthen the bilateral strategic relationship with Russia. On meeting, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, he discussed the role played by India towards an inclusive peace process in the conflict-hit nation. 

Here are the live updates from PM Modi's Kyrgyzstan visit to attend Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit:


Jun 14, 2019
10:07 (IST)
Prime Minister Modi is at Presidential Palace for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit.

