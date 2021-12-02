Lead Found In Water In 14 States, Arsenic In 21 States: Centre

Salinity is found in parts of 249 districts in 18 states and UTs (Representational)

Water in parts of 92 districts in 14 states of the country has been found to be contaminated with lead while arsenic has been found in parts of 154 districts in 21 states and Union Territories, the Jal Shakti ministry said on Thursday.

Responding to a question in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Jal Shakti Bisweshwar Tudu furnished data of various water contaminants found in different parts of the country.

According to the data, lead has been found in water in parts of 92 districts in 14 states, arsenic in parts of 154 districts in 21 states and UTs, fluoride in parts of 370 districts in 23 states and UTs, and nitrate found in parts of 423 districts in 23 states and UTs.

Salinity is found in parts of 249 districts in 18 states and UTs, iron in parts of 341 districts in 27 states and UTs, cadmium in parts of 24 districts in nine states, and chromium in parts of 29 districts in 10 states.