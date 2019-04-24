Top Court Summons CBI, Intel, Cops On 'Conspiracy' Against Chief Justice

Utsav Bains was told by the Supreme Court to explain his affidavit and clarify his claim

Utsav Bains, a lawyer who claimed there was a conspiracy to frame Chief Justice India Ranjan Gogoi on sex harassment allegations, submitted proof to the Supreme Court in a sealed cover today, following which a top court bench of Justices Arun Mishra, RF Nariman and Deepak Gupta summoned the heads of the CBI, Intelligence Bureau and Delhi Police at 12:30 pm today.

"It isn't an enquiry. We are meeting the chiefs of CBI, IB, Delhi Police and they will meet judges in chamber at 12:30 pm," the court said. It will hear the matter again at 3 pm.

Chief Justice Gogoi has strongly denied the allegations by a former Supreme Court employee and said the independence of the judiciary is "under threat" and it "cannot be made a scapegoat".

The top court, in a hearing on Tuesday, had served notice to Mr Bains and told him to explain his affidavit today and clarify his claim that he knew the chain of events and would submit names of those involved in a sealed cover.

When the Supreme Court today recommended a special investigation team that will work under it to probe Mr Bains' allegations that "fixers" were involved, the lawyer raised concern that "CBI has been used as a tool". "There must be judicial probe. It points out to a larger conspiracy. We have seen how CBI is used as a tool. Sensitive evidence must be collected by judicial officers because the police are under the state. Only judicial probe is requested."

The court ordered continued police protection to Mr Bains.

"Very serious issue of independence of judiciary. If this is true really, one is the episode involving Tapan Chakraborty. No CJI had the courage to take a decision and only the present CJI took it and it happened for the first time. He wants to cleanse the system without any fear," the Supreme Court said.

Tapan Chakraborty, a former top court employee, was arrested earlier this month by Delhi Police for posting wrong information on the court's website that the personal appearance of industrialist Anil Ambani was not needed in the over Rs 400 crore Ericsson dues case, which has now been settled.

