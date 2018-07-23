Lawmaker Pappu Yadav Demands CBI Probe In Bihar Shelter Home Rapes Case

Pappu Yadav said the issue brought shame to the state (File)

Bihar's Madhepura lawmaker Rajesh Ranjan aka Pappu Yadav on Monday raised the issue of rape of minors in the government-run shelter home and demanded a CBI probe into it.

"The issue of rape with the daughters of Bihar in the shelter home has brought a shame to the state," Mr Yadav said in the Lok Sabha during the Zero Hour.

"We demand a Central Bureau Investigation inquiry into the rapes of the girls at the shelter home," he said.

The remarks of the suspended Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader, who has since formed his own party Jan Adhikar Party (JAP), have come in the wake of reports that over 40 inmates of the shelter home were raped.

Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday in a series of tweets said, "In rarest of rare case of rape in Bihar, 40 minor girls between the age of seven to 17 years were repeatedly raped under one roof for months in a state sponsored shelter home.

"Even a girl was murdered and buried in the same premises. The patron of NGO is close to the who's-who in the government and have even campaigned with Chief Minister (Nitish Kumar)."

The RJD leader also alleged that since March, the Bihar government has been aware of the repeated rapes being committed against the 40 minor inmates of the shelter home by politicians and officials for years.

"Many had forced abortions! No action has been taken but cover up is on at war footing! Nation has abandoned its girls!" he said.

"After the disclosure, few girls went missing, a girl was found murdered, buried! These exploited girls were used as commodity by people with power, position, clout and political connections!

"Victims are poor orphans who have no one as their own! Not their Nation, government, or media!" he said.