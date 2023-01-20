Latest Pics: Here's How New Parliament Building Looks From Inside

The Lok Sabha hall in the new Parliament building will have a capacity of up to 888 seats.

The government has released the layout and new photos from inside the new Parliament building which is likely to host the second part of the Budget session. The building, whose construction work is on in full swing, is likely to be inaugurated this March, reports say. Part of the Central Vista redevelopment, the new Parliament building is being built by Tata Projects Limited, featuring larger halls, a library, ample parking space, and committee rooms. The halls and office rooms are equipped with state-of-the-art facilities. Here's a few glimpses of what the new Parliament building looks like:

The Rajya Sabha hall, designed on Lotus theme – the National Flower, will have a capacity of up to 384 seats.

The new parliament building is built alongside the existing Parliament building.

The new Parliament building will have a built-up area of 65,000 sq metres

The new and the existing buildings will work together as an ensemble to ensure smooth functioning of the Parliament, the government said.

The new Parliament building is equipped with a state-of-the-art Constitutional Hall.

The offices in the new building will be equipped with the latest communications technology, said the government.

The new building will also have bigger committee rooms equipped with the latest audio-visual systems, the government said.

The new Parliament building.

The new Parliament Library. A magnificent view of the new Parliament building..

Regional arts and crafts will reflect the vibrance and diversity of modern India, the government said.

The new Parliament building will be accessible for people with disabilities.

The central lounge will follow the open courtyard in the new Parliament building. Banyan tree, the National Tree of India, is its theme.

The foundation stone of the new Parliament building was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December 2020.