Ladakh Schools And Colleges To Reopen Today After Summer Vacation Break

Schools and colleges will reopen in Ladakh. (Representational Image)

Schools and colleges will reopen and classes will resume today in Ladakh after summer vacation break.

There are no restrictions in the region.

In Jammu, the government has imposed restrictions that prevents the gathering of more than four in the area.

Mobile internet and phone connections have been blocked in many places and public meetings or rallies have been banned in Jammu, Srinagar and other parts of the state.

"Mobile internet services have been suspended in Jammu," said Jammu Deputy Commissioner Sushma Chauhan.

Kashmir remained on edge on Sunday as authorities stepped up security deployment at vital installations and sensitive areas and enforced curfew-like restrictions citing heightened terror threat and a flare-up of hostilities with Pakistan along the Line of Control.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.