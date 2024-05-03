"He Doesn't Run Away": Congress Amethi Pick On "Rahul Gandhi Scared" Claim

Kishori Lal Sharma or KL Sharma thanked the party for the opportunity

The Congress has fielded Kishori Lal Sharma - a longtime loyalist of the Gandhi family - from Amethi which he looked after in their absence.

The Congress decision was announced this morning after weeks of suspense.

Kishori Lal Sharma or KL Sharma thanked the party for the opportunity to contest from Amethi - Gandhis' family bastion - in Uttar Pradesh.

"I would like to thank Khargeji, Sonia ji, Rahul ji, and Priyanka ji for giving a "chotte" karyakarta like me an opportunity to contest from a seat that is their family bastion. I will work hard. I have been working in this constituency for the last 40 years," he said.

On BJP's allegations that Gandhis opted out of Amethi because they were "scared", KL Sharma said that Rahul Gandhi is fighting for the whole country.

"Rahul Gandhi is not someone who runs away from the ground. He is fighting for the whole country," he said.

Rahul Gandhi, who was expected to make an all-out bid to win back Amethi, has been announced as the party candidate from Raebareli.

Mr Gandhi had lost the family bastion - Amethi -in a shock defeat to the BJP's Smriti Irani in 2019.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, though, remained firm on her decision not to contest despite much pressure. There was widespread expectation that she would step into her mother's shoes in Raebareli.

The Congress will contest 17 of UP's 80 Lok Sabha seats, with the remaining 63 going to INDIA bloc ally Samajwadi Party and regional outfits.