'Kindly Move Out': Mani Shankar Aiyar, Daughter Told After Ram Temple Post

Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar has received a notice from his residents welfare association.

Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar and his daughter Suranya Aiyar have received a notice to vacate their home in Delhi's Jangpura over a social media post condemning the Ayodhya Ram Temple consecration ceremony on January 22. The notice, sent by the Resident's Welfare Association (RWA) urges them to not indulge in rants which may disturb peace of hurt the religious sentiments of other residents.

"We do not appreciate a resident rant which may disturb the peace in the colony or hurt religious sentiments of the residents," the notice read.

"In case you think what you have done in protesting against the consecration of Ram mandir at Ayodhya, we would suggest you to kindly move out to another colony where people can turn blind eye to such hatred," it added.

Suranya Aiyar, in a Facebook post on January 20, had claimed that she is fasting in protest against the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Mandir. She said that the fast was an expression of love and sorrow to fellow Muslim citizens.

In their response, RWA said, "What Ms Aiyar said through social media was unbecoming of an educated person, who should have understood that the Ram Mandir was being built after 500 years and that too after 5-0 Supreme Court verdict."

"You might take the cover of freedom of speech but please remember as per Supreme Court of India freedom of speech cannot be absolute," it added.

Mr Aiyar has been urged to condemn his daughter's post or leave the house.

The association urged the Aiyars to not provoke people and create hatred and mistrust among citizens.

"You may do whatever in politics for the good of your country, but please remember whatever you say and your actions count thus bringing good or bad name to the colony. Therefore, you are requested to please refrain from making such posts/comments," the notice said.

The consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya was a grand affair, celebrated by millions of Hindus not just in India, but across the globe. The temple has been built on a 2.67-acre site inside a 70-acre complex and only its first phase is ready. The second and final phase is expected to be completed by December 2025.

The project is estimated to cost Rs 1,500 crores and is entirely funded by donations from within the country.

Since its opening on January 22, thousands of Hindus have braved biting cold to pray at the new temple in Ayodhya.