Kerala's Former BJP State General Secretary PP Mukundan Dies At 77

Senior BJP leader PP Mukundan who was the former state general secretary of the party in Kerala, passed away on Wednesday morning. He was 77.

Kochi-based Amrita Hospital where PP Mukundan was undergoing treatment for respiratory diseases declared him dead at 8.11 am today.

He was a former Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Pracharak (worker) and general secretary of the kshatriya (Temple) Organization.

Hailing from Kannur, PP Mukundan has been working in the public sector for the past 60 years.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed grief over the death.

The Chief Minister recalled that he was the person who led Sangh Parivar politics in Kerala for decades, a statement from CMO informed.

In his condolence mesaage, Governor Arif Mohammad Khan said PP Mukundan "inspired hundreds with his leadership skills".

In his social media post on X the Kerala Governor said:"Heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of Sri P.P.Mukundan,former Pracharak @RSSorg &Org. sec. @BJP4Keralam . Upholding Indian values, he inspired hundreds with his leadership skills. May his soul attain Mukti".

