'Proud Moment': Pinarayi Vijayan Congratulates Olympic Winner Manu Bhaker

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan congratulated Indian shooter Manu Bhaker who won the bronze medal in the 10 m air pistol shooting category in the Paris Olympics, in 2024.

Manu became the first woman from the country to win a medal in shooting, showing tremendous fighting spirit to end a 12-year drought in the sport at the quadrennial showpiece.

"Proud moment for India as shooter Manu Bhaker wins a historic bronze in the 10m air pistol at #ParisOlympics2024, becoming the first Indian woman to win a medal in shooting. Her achievement inspires many to pursue sports. Wishing her success in future endeavours," Vijayan posted on 'X' on Sunday.

