Kenya's 1st Woman Chief Justice Attends Sena Case Hearing In Supreme Court

She sat along with the five judges briefly and witnessed the proceedings

First woman Chief Justice of Kenya Martha K Koome on Tuesday witnessed the Constitution bench hearing on pleas related to the Maharashtra political crisis in the Supreme Court of India.

Justice Koome was welcomed and introduced to the members of the bar by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, who was heading a five-judge Constitution bench hearing a batch of petitions on Maharashtra political crisis.

She sat along with the five judges briefly and witnessed the proceedings in the post-lunch session.

CJI Chandrachud said, "We are very honoured to have in our midst Chief Justice Martha K Koome, who is the first woman Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Kenya. She is a judge of high erudition, who has written extensively including on issues pertaining to constitutional law in India. She has recently written a judgement on the basic structure doctrine which will apply in Kenya".

He further said that Chief Justice Koome was also part of the bench which gave recognition to the rights of LGBTQ in Kenya.

"During the lunch break, we have briefed the Kenyan chief justice about the ongoing Shiv Sena case," he said.

Senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Mahesh Jethmalani, who were in the courtroom, also welcomed the Kenyan chief justice on behalf of the bar.

The CJI also welcomed the other members of delegation accompanying Justice Koome.





(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)