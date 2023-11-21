'Why Do We Need Indira Gandhi's Regime When...': KCR Slams Congress

KCR said that if BRS wins, the Rythu Bandu scheme will continue to run (File)

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao made a scathing attack at Congress recalling former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's regime and said "Why do we need that regime when nothing good happened during that period."

Addressing a public gathering at Wyra, Khannam district, KCR said "Congress leaders are saying if Congress comes to power, they will bring Indirama (Indira Gandhi) regime. Why do we need that regime? Did any good happen during that? Poor were left as poor, and SC and STs have been used as vote banks. If they had done good this wouldn't have been the situation of Dalits and Girijans."

"If they had done well after independence, the Dalit community would have been better by now. The emergency came during the Indira Gandhi regime, the opposition was put in jail. Why do we need that regime?" he added.

Further, emphasizing on 'Rythu Bandhu' scheme in Telangana, Chief Minister KCR said that if BRS wins, the Rythu Bandu scheme will continue to run.

"Congress ruled this country for 50 years, and after 50 years of struggle, we got Telangana. We faced many challenges. When Telangana was formed there were many issues, one by one every problem has been resolved and still resolving. Congress is saying that Rythu Bandhu is a waste, Former PCC chief is saying that. If BRS wins Rythu Bandhu will continue," KCR said.

The 'Rythu Bandhu' scheme was announced by the Telangana CM at a Farmers Coordination Committee (Rythu Samanvaya Samithi) conference at Jayashankar Agriculture University on February 25, 2018.

Pressing on the people to carefully choose their candidate, KCR said that people have a great tool which is to vote.

"When the elections come, a candidate will represent a party, be it BRS, Congress and BJP. You have to give thought to the candidates if they are good or bad. Most importantly their parties, the party history, Ideology and way of running government, if given a chance what they will do needs to be given a thought. You have a great tool to vote," he added.

Telangana will go for Assembly elections on November 30 and counting of votes, along with those of four other poll-bound states, has been scheduled for December 3.

