KCR Alleges 'Wicked Congress Fellows' Attacked Party MP With Knife

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday blamed the Congress party for the knife attack on BRS candidate K Prabhakar Reddy in Siddipet district.

Prabhakar Reddy, the party's candidate from Dubbak segment was stabbed with a knife allegedly by a 38-year-old man in Siddipet district on Monday while he was campaigning for the November 30 Assembly elections.

"Yesterday, Congress durmargulu (wicked fellows) attacked our party candidate with knives. By God's grace he is alive. We could save his life by taking him to hospital and treating him in an emergency," Rao said at an election rally here.

Reddy, who is an MP from Medak Lok Sabha constituency, suffered injuries to his stomach and was shifted to Yashoda Hospital in Hyderabad where doctors carried out a surgery on him. He is said to be stable.

Except for doing good to people, his party or the government has not harmed anyone in the last ten years, KCR further said.

Speaking about the law and order situation in the state, KCR said Telangana has been progressing without any law and order problems such as curfews during the past ten years.

