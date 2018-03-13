After Nepal Plane Crash, Sushma Swaraj Offers Help To Bangladesh Counterpart At least 49 people were killed when the Bangladeshi plane crashed and burst into flames near Kathmandu airport.

Following the crash of the US-Bangla Airlines aircraft in Nepal on Monday, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj spoke to the Bangladesh foreign minister Abul Hassan Mahmud Ali to express her condolences for those who died and also offered India's assistance in Kathmandu.



At least 49 people were killed when the Bangladeshi plane crashed and burst into flames near Kathmandu airport in the worst aviation disaster to hit Nepal in nearly three decades.



"EAM SushmaSwaraj spoke to Bangladesh Foreign Minister & expressed deepest condolences & sympathies for the loss of lives in the crash of USBangla Airlines in Kathmandu today. EAM offered any assistance required in Kathmandu, and shared thoughts and prayers for those injured," the ministry's spokesperson Raveesh Kumar wrote in a tweet.



The plane, which was carrying 71 people, was "out of control" as it came in to land, according to airport authorities. The turboprop plane from Dhaka crashed just east of the runway and skidded into a nearby football field



"Forty people died at the spot and nine died at two hospitals in Kathmandu," police spokesman Manoj Neupane told news agency AFP. He added that another 22 were being treated in the hospital.



The Dhaka-based US-Bangla Airlines is a private carrier that launched in July 2014 with the motto "Fly Fast Fly Safe".



With inputs from agencies



