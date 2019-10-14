'What If...?' Karti Chidambaram's Jibe Over BCCI Post For Amit Shah's Son

Home Minister Amit Shah's son Jay Shah will be the secretary of the BCCI.

Alongside the appointment of Sourav Ganguly as the new chief of the Board of Control for Cricket in India or BCCI, two more selections drew attention on social media. Home Minister Amit Shah's son Jay Shah will be secretary and Union Minister of State Anurag Thakur's brother Arun Dhumal will be treasurer in the revamped BCCI under Sourav Ganguly.

Among those who targeted the ruling BJP was Congress MP Karti Chidambaram, whose father P Chidambaram, the former Finance and Home Minister, is currently in jail in a corruption investigation.

"What if I had been 'elected' as @BCCI Secretary during UPA when my father was @HMOIndia (Home Minister), how would the 'Nationalists' n Bhakts have reacted? #JustAsking," tweeted Karti Chidambaram, who is being investigated in a money-laundering case.

Jay Shah was reportedly nominated by the Gujarat Cricket Association, though he has not an office-bearer of the body.

There are Congress examples too, some flagged.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav Gehlot is also on the new list. So is former Bihar governor and senior Congress leader DY Patil's son Vijay Patil.

While many questioned businessman Jay Shah's credentials for the cricket board, a number of users wondered about the outrage.

"Sharad Pawar the great all-rounder was till recently president of Mumbai Cricket Association. Lalu Yadav was BCA president. Congress MP Rajiv Shukla's BCCI/UPCA Stint. CP Joshi in Rajasthan and Jyotiraditya Scindia heading MPCA (Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association). Why outrage about Jay Shah only," tweeted one user.

