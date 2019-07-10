Karnataka Political Crisis LIVE Updates: As Rebel Lawmakers Seek Protection, Mumbai Police To Stop DK Shivakumar At Hotel Gate

At least 10 of those lawmakers are in Mumbai and have been staying at five star hotels.

The rebel Karnataka lawmakers who are camping in Mumbai since Saturday have approached the Mumbai Police, seeking protection from their senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar and JD(S) leader Shivalinge Gowda. In a letter addressed to the Mumbai Police Commissioner, the ten lawmakers have stated that they don't want to meet the leaders who are coming to Mumbai today. Even since Saturday, Karnataka has been thrown into a political crisis with as many as 14 lawmakers have resigned from their positions. At least 10 of those lawmakers are in Mumbai and have been staying at five star hotels. They had checked into Sofitel in the Bandra Kurla Complex on Saturday evening and later moved to the Renaissance Hotel in Powai area.

