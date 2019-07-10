Karnataka Political Crisis LIVE Updates: As Rebel Lawmakers Seek Protection, Mumbai Police To Stop DK Shivakumar At Hotel Gate

New Delhi:
At least 10 of those lawmakers are in Mumbai and have been staying at five star hotels.
The rebel Karnataka lawmakers who are camping in Mumbai since Saturday have approached the Mumbai Police, seeking protection from their senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar and JD(S) leader Shivalinge Gowda. In a letter addressed to the Mumbai Police Commissioner, the ten lawmakers have stated that they don't want to meet the leaders who are coming to Mumbai today. Even since Saturday, Karnataka has been thrown into a political crisis with as many as 14 lawmakers have resigned from their positions. At least 10 of those lawmakers are in Mumbai and have been staying at five star hotels. They had checked into Sofitel in the Bandra Kurla Complex on Saturday evening and later moved to the Renaissance Hotel in Powai area.
Security Outside Renaissance Hotel
Security deployed outside Renaissance - Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel, where 10 rebel Karnataka Congress-JD(S) lawmakers are staying. Karnataka Minister DK Shivakumar is currently on his way from the airport to the hotel.
Karnataka Minister DK Shivakumar will not be allowed inside hotel where 10 rebel Karnataka Congress-JD(S) lawmakers are staying. He will not be stopped before the gates of the hotel.
Congress' leader D K Shivakumar says, "We have come to meet our friends. We were born together in politics, we will die together in politics.
Karnataka Minister DK Shivakumar and JD(S) leader Shivalinge Gowda arrive in Mumbai. Maharashtra State Reserve Police Force and Riot Control Police are deployed outside the hotel where 10 rebel Karnataka Congress-JD(S) lawmakers are staying.
Senior Congress leader DK Shivkumar arrives in Mumbai.
Maharashtra State Reserve Police Force & Riot Control Police arrive at the hotel where 10 rebel Karnataka Congress-JD(S) MLAs are staying.
Ten rebel lawmakers from the Congress-JD(S) combine have written to the Mumbai police commissioner expressing fears of threat to their lives during visits of Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and Congress leader DK Shivakumar today. The letter signed by 10 lawmakers said they have heard that Mr Kumaraswamy, Mr Shivkumar and others are going to storm the hotel premises they are staying in and they feel threatened by this. The letter stated that the lawmakers were not willing to meet the two leaders and wanted the police not to allow them to enter the hotel premises.
Karnataka Minister DK Shivakumar & JD(S) MLA Shivalinge Gowda leave for Mumbai on a special flight from Bengaluru.
Ten rebel lawmakers from the Congress-JD(S) combine have written to the Mumbai police commissioner expressing fears of threat to their lives during visits of Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and Congress leader DK Shivakumar today. The letter signed by 10 lawmakers said they have heard that Mr Kumaraswamy, Mr Shivkumar and others are going to storm the hotel premises they are staying in and they feel threatened by this.
Mumbai Police have thrown a security cover around the hotel with over 100 police personnel guarding the gate of the hotel. But with the leaders of the neighbouring state set to land in Mumbai to visit their lawmakers, the police may have no choice but to let him into the hotel, even if the lawmakers don't want it to happen.
Since Saturday, Karnataka has been thrown into a political crisis with as many as 14 lawmakers resigning from their positions. At least 10 of those lawmakers are in Mumbai and have been staying at five-star hotels in the city. They had checked into Sofitel in the Bandra Kurla Complex on Saturday evening and moved to the Renaissance Hotel in Powai on Monday.
The rebel Karnataka lawmakers who are camping in Mumbai since Saturday have approached Mumbai Police, seeking protection ahead of Congress strongman DK Shivakumar and a Janata Dal (Secular) leader visiting the city today. In a letter addressed to the Mumbai Police chief, the ten lawmakers have stated that they don't want to meet their state leaders who are coming to Mumbai.