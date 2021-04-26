Karnataka Curfew From Tomorrow Night For 2 Weeks, Public Transport Shut

Karnataka has a positivity rate of nearly 20 per cent.

Karnataka has announced a two-week curfew from tomorrow, a day after reporting the biggest rise of over 34,000 new cases in 24 hours.

The state yesterday reported 34,804 new COVID-19 cases, which takes its total cases to 13.39 lakh. A total of 143 deaths were reported, taking the tally to 14,426.

Bengaluru Urban accounted for 20,733 cases.

Karnataka's previous single-day record was 29,438 cases on Saturday.

