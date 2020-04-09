Under Fraud Probe, Wadhawans Detained Violating Lockdown In Maharashtra

Both Kapil Wadhawan (in photo) and Dheeraj Wadhawan had CBI lookout notices agianst them.

Business tycoons Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan, who are under investigation in multiple financial fraud cases, were detained at Maharashtra's Mahabaleshwar on Thursday for violating the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, the police said.

The police found 23 people including members of the Wadhawan family, promoters of the scandal-hit shadow lender DHFL, at their farmhouse in the hill station, an official in the state's Satara district said.

Sources said that despite a lockdown, the family managed to reach the town over 250 km from Mumbai in five separate cars on Wednesday night. They had passes issued by a senior IPS officer who had termed their purpose of visit as an "emergency".

Both Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan had lookout notices issued in their name by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and are accused in the Yes Bank and DHFL fraud cases.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said a probe will be conducted how they reached Mahabaleshwar.

"Will probe how the 23 members of the Wadhawan family got permission to travel from Khandala to Mahabaleshwar," Mr Deshmukh tweeted.

According to local police officials, the Wadhawan family along with their cooks and servants travelled from Khandala to Mahabaleshwar on Wednesday evening in their cars, even when both Pune and Satara districts are sealed amid ongoing lockdown for containing coronavirus.

Authorities were alerted by local residents. All 23 people have been charged for disobedience of lawful order of public servant, said a senior official at the Mahabaleshwar police station.