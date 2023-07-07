Chief Justice Turns Shayar At Brother Judge's Farewell Function

The CJI recited a couplet by popular poet Bashir Badr. (file)

It was an emotional evening, filled with poetry, today at the Supreme Court auditorium as his colleagues hosted a farewell dinner for Justice Krishna Murari, who retired from the top court on Friday.

At the function organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), Chief Justice Of India DY Chandrachud beguiled brother judges with shayari for his colleague from the Allahabad High Court.

"Musafir hain hum bhi, musafir ho tum bhi, kisi mod par fir mulaqat hogi (I am a traveller, so are you. We will meet again at some point)," the CJI recited these lines by popular poet Bashir Badr.

Talking about the outgoing judge, Justice Chandrachud recalled how Justice Murari was always calm, and never lost his cool. He also spoke about the "Kanpuri touch" in his accent.

The CJI also revealed how Justice Murari struggled initially when the court went paperless. While hearing the cases related to Shiv Sena and Delhi government's rights, as part of a five-member constitution bench, Justice Murari hesitated in using a laptop and i-Pad. Justice PS Narasimha then helped him, after which he was at ease with the devices, Justice Chandrachud said, and concluded his speech with another shayari -- "Aapke saath kuch lamhe kai yaaden bataur inaam mile, ek safar par nikle aur tujurbe tamam mile (I got a few moments with you, and many memories, as rewards, we went on a journey and got many experiences).

Justice Krishna Murari said he was fortunate to have DY Chandrachud as his chief justice twice -- once in Allahabad, and again in the Supreme Court. He thanked the CJI for his generosity towards his colleagues.



Justice Murari then revealed he kept asking for help with the i-Pad from judicial clerks, and kept doing it till he learned.

"I thank the CJI for granting this opportunity to engage with technology, without which it's difficult to work," he said.

The outgoing judge then said the top court wasn't just a custodian of constitutional ideas, but also of the constitutional goals for which our elders fought.

"This court is not only a custodian of the multicultural ethos, this court is also a symbol of diversity. This court comprises people from many geographical regions, reflecting the plurality and true essence of all religions, castes, creeds and the nation," he said.

Justice Murari, too, then recited a couplet -- "Kadam uthe bhi nahin aur safar tamaam hua, gazab hai raah ka itna bhi mukhtasar hona (Didn't even take a step and the journey ended, its amazing how the path is cut short)."

He then said it's both an emotional and difficult moment for him, and ended his speech with another couplet to thank everyone --

"Dar-o-deewar pe hasrat se nazar karte hain, khush raho ahl-e-watan hum to safar karte hain (I look longingly at the doors and the walls, be happy, fellow countrymen, we travel)."

Notably, Wajid Ali Shah, the last King of Awadh, had said this at the time when the British banished him from Lucknow and sent him to Kolkata.

Along with other judges of the Supreme Court, Attorney General of India R Venkataramani, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, and others were present at the function.