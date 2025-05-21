"2 Wives In My Horoscope": Teacher Faces Case For Harassing Schoolgirl

A schoolteacher, who allegedly proposed marriage to a Class 9 girl, is now facing a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act or POCSO in Rajasthan's Jodhpur district. The teacher allegedly used to harass her frequently and once even followed her to their home, her father claimed.

In his written complaint, the girl's father alleged that the senior teacher of English had also proposed marriage to her: "On January 7, during lunch break, the teacher said to her, 'I like you. As per my horoscope, I will have two wives'".

After this, the man, Dalpat Garg, followed my daughter to our home and made obscene gestures, the father said in his complaint.

He also filed a case against the chief block education officer (CBEO) and the assistant chief block education officer (ACBEO), alleging that they pressured her to withdraw the complaint.

On January 11, the student complained to the principal, who sent a report along with related CCTV footage to higher authorities. After being found guilty in the investigation, the teacher was suspended.

The girl's father has alleged that the teacher pressured him to withdraw the complaint through an acquaintance of his, Veermaram, who is also a teacher. "We were taken to the CBEO office of Luni Panchayat Samiti, where everyone pressured us to withdraw the complaint and threatened that if we did not do so, they would stop my daughter's transfer certificate and that she would not get admission in any school," he alleged.

The Boranada police station in Jodhpur district of Rajasthan has registered a POCSO case against the senior teacher. The girl's statement was recorded before a magistrate today. Case has also been filed against Luni Panchayat Samiti's CBEO Prashi Shamim, ACBEOs Ganeshram and Omprakash Tak and Bhacharna village teacher Veermaram for harassment and pressure to withdraw the complaint.