'Gang Of Pickpockets': Sharad Pawar's Party Leader Slams Ajit Pawar Camp

Assembly polls in Maharashtra are less than three weeks away and the political temperature is rising as rivals trade barbs and take swipes. Now, NCP's Sharad Pawar faction leader Jitendra Awhad has launched an all-out attack on the rival camp's leader Ajit Pawar and drawn a sharp response. Mr Awhad, a former Maharashtra minister, accused Ajit Pawar of snatching NCP's watch symbol and dared him to contest polls on another symbol.

Jitendra Awhad is contesting as an NCP (SP) candidate from Mumbra-Kalwa Assembly seat, which he has represented since 2009. Addressing a poll rally, he said, "Who did NCP belong to? Sharad Pawar. And one day, Ajit Pawar comes, pushes Sharad Pawar out of his party and snatches his watch (symbol). This is a gang of pickpockets. If you were a man, if you had courage, you would contest with another symbol."

The Sharad Pawar-led NCP split last year after a mutiny led by the veteran politician's nephew Ajit Pawar. Ajit Pawar then joined the Maharashtra government and became Deputy Chief Minister. The two factions have been fighting a legal battle for the party's name and symbol. The Supreme Court has allowed the Ajit Pawar faction to use the NCP symbol with a disclaimer that the matter was in court. The Sharad Pawar faction is using the name NCP Sharadchandra Pawar and the symbol of a man blowing a turha.

Mr Awhad's remark has drawn a sharp response from the Ajit Pawar camp. Spokesperson Suraj Chauhan has said Jitendra Awhad is suffering from mental health issues and trying to attract attention. "I think he can see his impending defeat. We are ready to fund his treatment. He tries to get publicity through these stunts," he said. Jitendra Awhad, a three-time MLA, faces NCP's Najeeb Mulla in Kalwa-Mumbra in the upcoming election.