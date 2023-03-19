Jio Faces Outage In Delhi-NCR: Report

A large number of users took to Twitter to raise their complaints.

Jio was down for several users across Delhi-NCR on Sunday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform. Over 1500 users reported issues with accessing the network in Delhi at the peak of the outage, according to the website. Soon after the outage surfaced, several users complained about the Jio downtime on social media.

A large number of users took to Twitter to raise their complaints. User reports suggested that the issue impacted mobile networks. The Jio app and customer care service were also inaccessible to some users.

Shortly after the Jio outage emerged, #JioDown started to trend on Twitter.

Is JIO service down for phonecalls and internet in Delhi ???@reliancejio@JioCarepic.twitter.com/SeLWSMmlrh — Dharma Warrior (@DharmaWarrior66) March 19, 2023

No signal on the Jio Network in Delhi.

is Jio down?#jiodown — Ankit Purshottam Dixit (@DixitAnki) March 19, 2023

As per the details available on DownDetector, the issue apparently emerged at around 10 pm. According to the website, 63 per cent of users reported no signal, 21 per cent of users reported issues with mobile networks and 16 per cent reported total blackout.