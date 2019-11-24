'PM Modi's Chest Probably Measures 65 Inches': Rajnath Singh

The Defence Minister also praised the NDA government at the centre over Article 370 (File)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying his chest measures 65 inches and not 56 inches as people say.

"In 2019 election, I was responsible for preparing election manifesto. I used to talk to the Prime Minister directly about these things and he said -- don't worry, we will fulfil everything," he said while addressing an election rally.

"People say PM's chest measures 56-inch. I say there must have been a mistake in measurement. The PM's chest probably measures 65 inches instead of 56 inches," added Mr Singh.

The Defence Minister also praised the NDA government at the centre, saying they abrogated Article 370 and 35A without delay after it got the majority in parliament.

"When we got a majority in parliament, without any delay, we abrogated Article370 in Jammu and Kashmir. Now there will not be two Constitutions in India," he said.

"There will be no different flag for Jammu and Kashmir. There will be only one Prime Minister in our country," he added.

The Defence Minister said: "We always said that we would construct a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya. Now the decks have been cleared for its construction. No power in the world can stop it."

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.