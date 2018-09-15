Mahagathbandhan Has Neither Leadership Nor Intention: Raghubar Das

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das said BJP has a "world-level" and charismatic leadership (File)

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das said Saturday that the Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) has no future as it has neither leadership nor intention.

He said neither the people nor the parties of the grand alliance are accepting the leadership of the Congress party, said a party press release.

Mr Das said that the BJP has a "world-level" and charismatic leadership, whose acceptance is growing among the people.

"The BJP, along with its allies, is in governments in 70 per cent of the country and it was due to the leadership acumen of founder president Atal Bihari Vajpayee," Mr Das said.

He called upon the party workers to fulfill Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah's call of Ajay Bharat Atal Bhajpa and mera booth sabse majbood (my booth is the strongest) which is not just a slogan but a mantra for winning Lok Sabha seats.

The Jharkhand unit of the BJP claimed it would win more than 350 seats in the Lok Sabha elections and over 60 seats in the state Assembly polls.

The BJP will serve the country by winning more than 350 seats in the Lok Sabha elections and with the blessings of the people we will win over 60 seats in the Jharkhand Assembly elections, BJPs state unit president and MP Laxman Gilua said in Ranchi at the inaugural session of the party's Executive Committee meeting.