Jet Flights Resume In Q1 2022, Shorter International Flights In 2nd Half

The Jet Airways is all set to resume domestic operations in Quarter 1 of 2022, while its international flights will be operational by the second half of next year.

The process of reviving the grounded carrier is on track with the existing Air Operator Certificate (AOC) already under process for revalidation, said the company in a statement.

"Jet Airways 2.0 aims at restarting domestic operations by Q1-2022, and short haul international operations by Q3/Q4 2022. Our plan is to have 50+ aircraft in 3 years and 100+ in 5 years which also fits perfectly well with the short-term and long-term business plan of the Consortium," said UAE businessman Murari Lal Jalan, lead member of the London-based Jalan Kalrock Consortium and the proposed Non-Executive Chairman of Jet Airways.

"It is the first time in the history of Aviation that an airline grounded for more than 2 years is being revived and we are looking forward to being a part of this historic journey," Mr Jalan said.

The company is working closely with authorities and airport coordinators on slot allocation, required airport infrastructure, and night parking.

Crippled by mounting losses, the airline was forced to ground all flights in April 2019.

The Jet Airways' revival plan was approved by the National Companies Law Tribunal (NCLT) in June. All the creditors, said the company, will be settled as per the plan in the coming months.