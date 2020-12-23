Three Soldiers Injured In Grenade Attack By Terrorists In J&K's Ganderbal

All the injured CRPF personnel have been shifted to a hospital.

Three security personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were injured in an attack by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal area, close to Srinagar, today.

Terrorists lobbed a grenade at security forces in Ganderbal's Duderhama area.

All injured personnel have been shifted to a hospital.

"Three CRPF jawans have suffered minor injuries after terrorists lobbed a grenade today," Khalil Poswal, a senior police officer in Ganderbal told news agency ANI.

Further details are awaited.

