Three Soldiers Injured In Grenade Attack By Terrorists In J&K's Ganderbal

Srinagar:
Three security personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were injured in an attack by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal area, close to Srinagar, today.
Terrorists lobbed a grenade at security forces in Ganderbal's Duderhama area.
All injured personnel have been shifted to a hospital.
"Three CRPF jawans have suffered minor injuries after terrorists lobbed a grenade today," Khalil Poswal, a senior police officer in Ganderbal told news agency ANI.
Further details are awaited.
(With input from ANI)