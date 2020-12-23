Three Soldiers Injured In Grenade Attack By Terrorists In J&K's Ganderbal

Three jawans of the Central Reserve Police Force suffered minor injuries after terrorists lobbed a grenade today in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal today.

Three Soldiers Injured In Grenade Attack By Terrorists In J&K's Ganderbal

All the injured CRPF personnel have been shifted to a hospital.

Srinagar:

Three security personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were injured in an attack by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal area, close to Srinagar, today.

Terrorists lobbed a grenade at security forces in Ganderbal's Duderhama area.

All injured personnel have been shifted to a hospital.

"Three CRPF jawans have suffered minor injuries after terrorists lobbed a grenade today," Khalil Poswal, a senior police officer in Ganderbal told news agency ANI. 

Newsbeep

Further details are awaited.

(With input from ANI)

Comments
terrorist attackJammu and Kashmir

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com. Follow our special coverage of Coronavirus pandemic in India and get news updates from around the world.

Watch Live News:

nd-india