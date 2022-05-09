Boy Dead, 3 Children Hospitalised After Eating Poisonous Herb In J&K

Kashmir: The children were rushed to the Community Health Centre, Batote. (Representational)

A 12-year-old boy died while three girls were hospitalised after consuming a poisonous herb in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Monday.

The children were playing in a forest area near Rakhjaroh village in Batote area on Sunday when they consumed the unknown herb, a police official said.

The police official said they fell unconscious after vomiting and were rushed to the Community Health Centre, Batote. One of children named Mohammad Basit died.

Mohammad Basit's sister Shabnam (10) and neighbours Sania Bano (10) and Razia Bano (8) were referred to Government Medical College Hospital Jammu for specialised treatment.

