Kashmiri Growers Get A Bumper Crop Of Cherry This Year

Share EMAIL PRINT Harvesters are hoping to sell the cherry crop at a profitable rate. Srinagar: Timely rainfall and snowfall have contributed to a bumper harvest for cherry fruit in Kashmir this year. Suitable climatic conditions have not only produced the fruit in good quality and quantity, but the crop is also free from any disease. Harvesters are hoping to sell the crop at a profitable rate.



One of the growers said, "We had a very good harvest due to timely rainfall and we are expecting a good rate this year. Cherry harvesting provides a lot of scope for employment."



Cherry is mostly grown at a higher altitude in Jammu and Kashmir in locations like Nishat, Harwan, Dara and Kangan.



Horticulture sector is one of the primary sectors that generate employment for thousands of people and during this harvesting period, hundreds of labourers from Rajouri, Pooch and other districts of the state move towards the Valley to earn their livelihood.



Speaking to ANI, Horticulture Officer Saima said, "This year, the climate has been good and that has led to a great production of cherry fruit. There has been an increase of 10 to 20 per cent in the crop as compared to last year because of favourable climatic conditions. The quality this year is much better as compared to last year."



