Jailed Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain To Be Questioned Tomorrow In Alleged Liquor Scam

Satyendar Jain was arrested earlier this year. (FIle)

Delhi minister Satyendar Jain, who was arrested more than three months ago in a money laundering case, will be questioned tomorrow over the capital's now-retracted liquor sales policy, that has spawned an investigation over allegations of irregularities, a court ruled on Thursday.

The liquor policy is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as well as the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which probes financial crimes, following a directive from Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, a representative of the BJP-led government at the centre.

Mr Jain, 57, was arrested by the central probe agency on May 30 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) over alleged hawala transactions with a Kolkata-based firm in 2015-16.

Mr Jain's arrest, and CBI raids on Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia over the liquor policy, have triggered a bitter fight between the AAP and the BJP.

Action by central probe agencies on AAP ministers features prominently in the party's Gujarat electoral campaign. The party claims the ruling BJP is harassing its ministers and hindering the development work of the Delhi government as it is intimidated by public support for the party.