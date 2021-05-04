Jagmohan, Former J&K Governor, Dies. PM Modi Tweets ''Monumental Loss''

Former Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Jagmohan Malhotra died after a brief illness in Delhi on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and many others posted condolence messages on Twitter. "Jagmohan Ji's demise is a monumental loss for our nation. He was an exemplary administrator and a renowned scholar. He always worked towards the betterment of India. His ministerial tenure was marked by innovative policy making. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," PM Modi wrote on the microblogging site.   

Home Minister Amit Shah posted rich tributes to Jagmohan. He posted a picture of meeting the former governor of the Union Territory. ''Shri Jagmohan Ji will always be remembered for his remarkable tenure as the Governor of J&K. An able administrator and later a devoted politician who took key decisions for the nation's peace & progress. India mourns his sad demise. My deepest condolences to his family. Om Shanti,'' Mr Shah wrote. 

Here's a look at tributes to Jagmohan Malhotra:   

Born on September 25, 1927, Jagmohan Malhotra, popularly known as Jagmohan, was a former civil servant who held key positions in his long career. He was the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir and Goa, and the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi.

Jagmohan served two terms as Jammu and Kashmir Governor - from 1984 to 89, and then from January to May 1990.  He was honoured with the Padma Shri in 1971, Padma Bhushan in 1977 and Padma Vibhushan in 2016.