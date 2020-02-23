'Honoured To Return': Ivanka Trump Tweets Ahead Of India Visit With Family

Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are visiting India tomorrow

As the First Family of the United States leave for the much-awaited India trip, Ivanka Trump, daughter of President Donald Trump, tweeted she was honoured to return to India two years after she first visited the country.

"Two years after joining @narendramodi at the Global Entrepreneurial Summit in Hyderabad, I am honored to return to India with @POTUS and @FLOTUS to celebrate that the grand friendship between the world's two largest democracies has never been stronger!" she tweeted. A few photos from her India visit accompanied the tweet.

Two years after joining @narendramodi at the Global Entrepreneurial Summit in Hyderabad, I am honored to return to India with @POTUS and @FLOTUS to celebrate that the grand friendship between the world's two largest democracies has never been stronger! 🇺🇸 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/r1d5fl9mtq — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) February 23, 2020

Donald Trump, wife Melania Trump, daughter Ivanka Trump, son-in-law Jared Kushner are set to visit India tomorrow on a 2-day trip. A high-powered delegation is accompanying the group. This is President Trump's first visit to India.

President Trump too sent out a message ahead of the trip, saying he was told by his "friend", Prime Minister Narendra Modi, that his visit would be the "biggest event" India ever had.

Ivanka Trump had visited India two years ago for the Global Entrepreneurial Summit in Hyderabad. Ms Trump, who is also her father's advisor, had attended a session on women leaders in business.

She was hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a gala dinner at Falaknuma, the grand palace in Hyderabad that was renovated and converted to a hotel by the Taj Group.

PM Modi, too, had tweeted about the visit, sharing a video tweeted by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

India looks forward to welcoming @POTUS@realDonaldTrump.



It is an honour that he will be with us tomorrow, starting with the historic programme in Ahmedabad! https://t.co/fAVx9OUu1j — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 23, 2020

The US President is landing at Ahmedabad --the biggest city in PM Modi's home state -- to a grand welcome. He would also visit Agra and New Delhi.

The government earlier said the "Namaste Trump" event to welcome the US President will "showcase India's rich and diverse culture that will have few parallels in India or elsewhere".

The roadshow to Motera stadium will be attended by thousands. President Trump earlier said he was expecting seven million people at the event.