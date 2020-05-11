Here's List Of Trains That Will Run From Tomorrow, Stations, Timings

IRCTC: Railways said only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to board trains

The railways on Sunday said it will "gradually" restart operations from Tuesday as the country eases the coronavirus lockdown. A total of 30 train journeys - 15 pairs of return trips - will run from New Delhi railway station to other cities including Mumbai, Bangalore and Chennai.

"Indian Railways plans to gradually restart passenger train operations from 12th May, 2020... Thereafter, Indian Railways shall start more special services on new routes," the Railway Ministry said in a statement. "It will be mandatory for the passengers to wear face cover and undergo screening at departure and only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to board the train."

Here's a list of all the trains and the running schedule:

List Of Trains And Running ... by NDTV on Scribd

Booking for reservation in these trains will start from 4 pm on May 11 (Monday). Tickets can be booked only online through the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website or through its mobile app. Booking of tickets through agents (both IRCTC and railway) is not allowed.

A limited number of trains have been operating in recent days to help the stranded poor and rural migrant workers who lost jobs in the lockdown to return to their villages.

The country has started to ease the lockdown, which is due to be lifted on May 17, but interstate public transport and domestic and international flights have so far remain grounded.