International Yoga Day 2020: 5 Reasons Why You Should Practise Yoga Everyday

2020 International Yoga Day: Yoga can make you calm and be in control of stressful situations

International Yoga Day 2020 will be observed today, June 21, in India and around the world to raise awareness about the many benefits of doing yoga. The idea of the International Yoga Day was first proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his speech at the UN General Assembly in 2014. PM Modi had suggested June 21 as the day of International Yoga since it is the longest day of the year in the norther hemisphere.

Ever since 2015, June 21 is being celebrated as the International Day of Yoga.

The practice of yoga is believed to date back to the pre-vedic times, possibly to the Indus valley civilization. Yoga was introduced to the west by yogis in the late 19th century and early 20th century. It has now developed into a posture-based physical fitness, stress-relief and relaxation technique.

Yoga, which is essentially a group of physical, mental and spiritual practices, has many benefits. It can help reduce stress and anxiety by making you calm and also help with major health issues like obesity, diabetes and thyroid among others. Keep reading to know how yoga can help combat stress and other health problems.

International Yoga Day: 5 Benefits Of Practising Yoga Regularly

1. Yoga improves your heart health

Stress, anxiety, exhaustion, which have become a part and parcel of our everyday lives, can often cause severe issues of the heart among the younger and older generations alike. And, the best possible way to deal with this is Yoga! Regular practice of yoga asanas and pranayama or combining yoga with your workout schedule can help reduce stress. Yoga works, regulates and allows you to control your mind with your breath, and helps you move from the sympathetic to the parasympathetic nervous system

2. Yoga helps with better flexibility and healing

Yoga goes a long way in making your overall workout schedule more efficient. You can improve muscle flexibility and increase your stamina by incorporating just 30 minutes of Yoga asanas in your workout. Greater flexibility and increased stamina will allow you to work out for longer periods, and help relieve any pain, soreness or stiffness in your muscles. Adding 5-10 minutes of pranayama to your schedule will help you sleep better, be more focused and feel more positive.

3. Breathing exercises can make you calmer

Every time you feel an uncontrolled and overpowering anger or feel like you're on the verge of an emotional breakdown, sit down with your back straight up and take 10-12 deep breaths. Breathing exercises like pranayama and kapal bhati have detoxifying and calming properties and help you get instant relief from stress.

4. Yoga brings you closer to yourself

Yoga helps you be at peace with yourself. With better sleep and lesser anxiety, you are likely to be more compassionate, more patient and less reactive. It helps you be one with your inner self and deal with stress-inducing situations in a calmer way.

5. Yoga helps you take charge of situations

Yoga makes you become more mindful and less complaining of situations. Yoga helps you gain control over your action and behaviour. Certain yoga postures like the warrior pose can help you rise up, take charge and do your best.

Happy International Yoga Day everyone!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.