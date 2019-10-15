International Day Of Rural Women: A Day That Celebrates Contribution Of Village Women

International Day Of Rural Women: Rural Women And Girls Building Climate Resistance is theme this year.

The United Nations has dedicated October 15 as the International Day of Rural Women. From agriculture to food security, nutrition, land and natural resource management, domestic care and work, rural women are at the forefront and are taking charge by being in the driver's seat. They collect biomass fuels, process foodstuffs, pump and collect water; 80 per cent of households without piped water rely on women and girls for water collection. As rural women are at the front of the battle lines where natural resources and agriculture are threatened, this year's theme for International Day of Rural Women have been kept keeping the climate change in mind.

International Day Of Rural Women Theme

The theme for this year's celebration is "Rural Women and Girls Building Climate Resistance."

On International Rural Women's Day, United Nations Women, along with the United Nations community, is drawing attention to the implementation of commitments to gender equality. On the occasion, UN Women tweeted, "On International Day of Rural Women, join us in celebrating the invaluable contribution of #ruralwomen to a more sustainable, resilient future for us all!"

The global movement for women's rights must not leave #ruralwomen behind.



On 15 October, International Day of Rural Women, join us in supporting ALL women in claiming their rights! pic.twitter.com/6ENZzT6xZf — UN Women (@UN_Women) October 13, 2019

International Day of Rural Women: UN Secretary-General's Message

"Empowered women have greater capacity to respond to climate change and they play important roles in adopting low-carbon technologies, spreading knowledge about climate change, and urging action," said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

"Listening to rural women and amplifying their voices is central to spreading knowledge about climate change and urging governments, businesses and community leaders to act," he added.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.