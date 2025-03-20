"Insult Me But...": Mamata Banerjee Alleges Attempts To Dent Bengal's Image

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has alleged that her political opponents are maligning the state online ahead of her visit to the UK, due next week. While asserting that she does not mind criticism, since it their "democratic right and they are my opponents", she said maligning the state is not acceptable. "You can insult me but don't try to tarnish the image of Bengal abroad," she said.

"We do not humiliate them. But it is most unfortunate that they are some Ganashatru (anti-social). In our state especially. In our country also. They are playing some dirty game through WhatsApp and e-mail," the Chief Minister said today.

Without naming any party, Ms Banerjee said, "They have drafted something and asking people to send it to the university. They are saying we are very bad people from Bengal".

The Chief Minister leaves for the UK next week and among other things, is expected to give a lecture at Oxford University.

Besides a string of business meetings, she will also attend a programme in the Indian High Commission on March 24, a G2G programme on March 26, and a G2G program in Oxford on March 27.

"We have a good relationship with the UK. They also came to the Bengal Global Business Summit," she said.



The BJP claimed the Chief Minister is blaming them for asking small questions.

"You have to see that you ask some small, little question to the Chief Minister," said BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh.

Giving an example, he said, "She (Ms Banerjee) was saying that once Calcutta was known as the cultural capital. (Now) If you go through the pending cases in the Calcutta High Court, the highest number of rape cases are being registered in there. Now it (Kolkata) has turned into the rapist centre of India. This is the way she is ruling this state. But she is asking questions and blaming others," he added.