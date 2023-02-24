'Inspired Choice To Lead World Bank': Global Praise For Ajay Banga

Currently, Ajay Banga is serving as vice chairman at equity firm General Atlantic. (File)

Top leaders from across the world including IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva heaped praises on Indian American Ajay Banga, who has been nominated by US President Joe Biden to lead the World Bank.

Mr Banga, a former Mastercard Chief Executive Officer (CEO), has been nominated to take over the reins of the development lender after David Malpass, the current World Bank chief, announced he would step down early. Currently, he is serving as vice chairman at equity firm General Atlantic.

Sharing a photo with Mr Banga, Georgieva said she admires his commitment to sustainable development and help those in need.

"Happy to hear that Ajay Banga, who I have known for many yrs, has been nominated as a candidate to lead @WorldBank. His exec leadership skills & drive for innovation are well known. But even more so I admire his commitment to sustainable devt, to do good & help those most in need," tweeted the IMF boss.

Mastercard CEO Michael Miebach said Mr Banga is an inspired choice to lead the World Bank.

"He's a mentor, friend and first-rate leader who has worked tirelessly to bring hundreds of millions of people around the world into the digital economy," said Mr Miebach about his predecessor.

Mastercard, in a separate tweet, congratulated Mr Banga and said: "His impact on our business and in advancing inclusive growth across the globe is well documented. We look forward to our continued work with the World Bank and with Ajay, if appointed by the board."

Michael Bloomberg, who owns the Bloomberg media firm and is a former mayor of New York, said he's looking forward to working with Mr Banga on climate change and other development challenges.

"Great to see Ajay Banga nominated to lead the @WorldBank. He was a strong partner for our administration in city hall and we've teamed up on other issues since. I'm looking forward to working with him on climate change and other crucial global development challenges," said the 81-year-old billionaire.

Reactions poured in from India too with Congress leader Shashi Tharoor highlighting Mr Banga's Indian origin.

"This is wonderful news because #AjayBanga's upbringing in, & familiarity with, India should predispose him to be sensitive to our concerns. Stephanians can feel especially proud that one of our own has scaled such a height," said Mr Tharoor, pointing to his graduation from St Stephens College, Delhi.

"What a champion you are, Ajay Banga. From Kolkata Branch Manager of @Nestle dreaming up the Maggi Quizzes three decades ago, to this," added Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien.

President Biden yesterday announced that the US was nominating Mr Banga to lead the World Bank. Mr Banga has "critical experience mobilizing public-private resources to tackle the most urgent challenges of our time, including climate change," he said in a statement.

US Vice President Kamala Harris said Mr Banga will be a transformative World Bank President. "I have seen first-hand the great insight, energy, and persistence he brings to address global challenges and promote economic opportunity -- and I look forward to continuing to work together," she tweeted.