IndiGo Grounds 5 A320neo Aircraft In Delhi Due To Engine Troubles

The aircraft are expected to be back in service in the second half of August, InterGlobe Aviation said in a statement.

All India | | Updated: July 25, 2018 16:20 IST
InterGlobe shares fell 3.2 percent to their lowest in 14 months in afternoon trade in Mumbai. (File)

Mumbai: 

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, operator of IndiGo, said on Wednesday it grounded five Airbus A320neo aircraft at New Delhi airport after issues with their engines manufactured by United Technologies' Pratt & Whitney.

India's aviation regulator in March had ordered immediate grounding of Airbus A320neo aircraft fitted with certain Pratt & Whitney engines.

InterGlobe shares fell 3.2 percent to their lowest in 14 months in afternoon trade in Mumbai.

(Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
 

© Thomson Reuters 2018

