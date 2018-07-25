IndiGo Grounds 5 A320neo Aircraft In Delhi Due To Engine Troubles

InterGlobe shares fell 3.2 percent to their lowest in 14 months in afternoon trade in Mumbai. (File)

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, operator of IndiGo, said on Wednesday it grounded five Airbus A320neo aircraft at New Delhi airport after issues with their engines manufactured by United Technologies' Pratt & Whitney.

The aircraft are expected to be back in service in the second half of August, InterGlobe Aviation said in a statement.

India's aviation regulator in March had ordered immediate grounding of Airbus A320neo aircraft fitted with certain Pratt & Whitney engines.

