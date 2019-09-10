'Pak Misusing Global Platforms For Own Gain': India's Top Quotes At UN

United Nations: India today opposed Pakistan's efforts to flag the Kashmir issue in the United Nations Human Rights Council, rejecting allegations of "atrocities" in the region while accusing Islamabad of misusing international platforms to further its own "malicious" political agenda. In its pitch before the global body earlier in the day, Pakistan had criticised India's decision to scrap Jammu and Kashmir's special status and demanded that its dispute with India be "resolved on the basis of the UN charter, relevant UN Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreements". Diplomats Ajay Bisaria and Vijay Thakur Singh are leading the Indian delegation in the rights council.

India and Pakistan raised their claims over Jammu and Kashmir in the UNHRC today.

Here are the top five quotes from Vijay Thakur Singh's statement before the United Nations Human Rights Council.

Scrapping Article 370 was a parliamentary decision aimed at ending discrimination against our citizens in Jammu and Kashmir. Progressive policies will now be applicable to them, ending gender discrimination, protecting juvenile rights and giving them the right to education, information and work. Despite challenging circumstances, Jammu and Kashmir's civil administration is ensuring basic services, essential supplies, mobility and near-complete connectivity. Democratic processes have been initiated, and restrictions are being eased continuously. The world, in particular India, has suffered greatly due to state-sponsored terrorism. We must speak out because silence emboldens terrorists and their supporters. This particular nation (referring to Pakistan) conducts cross-border terrorism as a form of cross-border diplomacy. A certain delegation has been giving a running commentary with offensive rhetoric of false allegations and concocted charges against India. But the world is aware that this narrative comes from the epicentre of global terrorism, where ring leaders were sheltered for years. We should call out those who are misusing this platform for malicious political agendas under the garb of human rights. They speak on the human rights of minorities in other countries whilst trampling on them in their own country. They cry victim when they are actually the perpetrators.

