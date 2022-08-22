'Double Standards': India's Swipe At China Over 'Common Security'

Chinese and Indian troops are engaged in a prolonged standoff in eastern Ladakh

India on Monday took a thinly-veiled dig at China at the UN Security Council during a discussion on promoting common security through dialogue and cooperation.

"Any coercive or unilateral action that seeks to change the status quo by force is an affront to common security," said Ruchira Kamboj, India's envoy to the United Nations.

Ms Kamboj also underscored that common security is only feasible "when all countries stand together against common threats such as terrorism and do not engage in double standards while preaching otherwise".

Even though the envoy didn't mention any country, the statement assumes significance amid a standoff that India and China have been engaged in since May 2020 over the transgressions by the Chinese Army in eastern Ladakh. The situation worsened after violent clashes with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley in June 15, 2020.

The meeting was organised under the presidency of China.

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar recently accused China of disregarding the border pacts, adding the Galwan Valley standoff has been casting a shadow as ties between the two nations continue to go through a very difficult phase.

"We have agreements with China going back to the 1990s which prohibits bringing mass troops in the border area. They have disregarded that. You know what happened in the Galwan valley. That problem has not been resolved and that has been clearly casting a shadow," he said.

India and China have so far held sixteen rounds of Corps Commander Level talks to resolve the standoff.