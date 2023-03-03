Pak Obsessed With Us As Its People Battle For Livelihood: India

India also expressed regret over comments made by Turkey and OIC.

India has used its right of reply in the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) to respond to Pakistan's representative, Hina Rabbani Khar's criticism of the country's defence acquisitions, calling it "malicious propaganda" against India.

Speaking at the council, India's representative Seema Pujani said, "Pakistan's obsession with India while its population battle for their lives, livelihood and freedom is an indication of the state's misplaced priorities. I would advise its leadership and officials to focus their energies on working for the benefit of their own population instead of baseless propaganda."

She also expressed regret over comments made by the Turkish representative and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Jammu and Kashmir.

"We regret the comments made by Turkiye on a matter that is an internal affair of India and advise it to refrain from making unsolicited comments on our internal matters," Seema Pujani said.

"As regards the OIC statement, we reject the unwarranted references to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The fact is that the entire territories of the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have been, are, and shall always be part of India. Pakistan is in illegal occupation of Indian territory. Instead of calling upon its member Pakistan to give up state-sponsored terrorism and to lift its occupation of Indian territory, OIC has let Pakistan hijack and misuse its platform for carrying out its nefarious agenda of engaging in malicious propaganda against India," she added.

Without naming India, Hina Rabbani Khar, Pakistan's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, on Thursday had said that the "generous" supply of conventional and non-conventional weapons to the country was severely straining South Asia's strategic stability, and threatening her country's "national security".

"The largest country in the region continues to be a beneficiary of nuclear exceptionalism, in violation of established non-proliferation norms and principles," she told a high-level United Nations (UN) panel during a conference via video link from Islamabad, according to Pakistan's Dawn newspaper.