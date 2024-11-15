Indian Stock Market Holiday: NSE, BSE Closed Due To Guru Nanak Jayanti

Stock market holiday: The Indian stock market is closed on Friday.

Stock market holiday: On account of Guru Nanak Jayanti, the Indian stock market will remain closed on Friday (Nov 15). The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) - the two benchmark indexes will not be accepting any trades due to the holiday with trading in Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment, Securities Lending and Borrowing (SLB) Segment and Currency Derivatives also on halt before opening on Monday next week. The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) and National Commodity Exchange (NCDEX) will stay closed from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm IST but will reopen for trading from 5:00 pm onwards till 11:30/11:55 pm.

Guru Nanak Jayanti is one of the most sacred Sikh festivals -- celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the first Sikh Guru. This year, it will be his 555th birthday. Guru Nanak was born in 1469 and spread the message of equality.

When will the market close next?

Having already observed offs for Diwali/Laxmi Puja and now Guru Nanak Jayanti, the stock market will be closed for trade next week on Wednesday (Nov 20) due to the Maharashtra Assembly elections which will be conducted in a single phase. Afterwards, the last stock market holiday of the year is on December 25, on Christmas.

How have the markets performed?

The Indian markets have closed shop after Sensex and Nifty recorded a six-session losing streak. The market has constantly been in red the last few weeks due to selling pressure from foreign institutional investors and concerns about rising retail inflation.

On Thursday, Sensex closed at 77,580, down 110 points while Nifty closed at 23,532, down 26 points. Since September 27, Nifty has already filled 10 per cent from its record high of 26,277. market experts are now predicting that the index might fall to as low as 21,300 in the upcoming weeks.