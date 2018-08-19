IndiaForKerala: Please Help. 24 Hours Of Special Programming

Kerala is facing its worst flood in 100 years.

Twenty four hours of special programming starting at 8 pm tonight. Watch and donate at our offices across the country. NDTV is working with Goonj and Uday Foundation which have volunteers spread across Kerala. The list of what is needed is below. So are the locations of where you can drop off materials. Help Kerala now. We'll keep bringing you non-stop live updates on our channels and online.



Uday Foundation is coordinating a massive relief effort with the help of Indigo Airlines and Jet Airways.

List of urgent material required:



1.Ready to eat food

2. Baby food

3. Sanitary Napkins

4. Soaps

5. New Clothes and Shoes

6. Towels, undergarments for male, female and children

7. Medicines



The above mentioned can be dropped off at NDTV offices in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai.



Delhi: Archana Complex, Block B, Greater Kailash I, Greater Kailash 1, New Delhi, Delhi 110048, Phone: +91 11-26446666

Mumbai: 7th Floor,One India Bulls Centre, Jupiter Mills Compound, 841, Senapati Bapat Marg, Elphinstone Mumbai 400013, Phone: +91 22-30434600

Bengaluru: 60/1, Coles Road, Frazer Town, Bangalore 560005, Phone: +91 80-25542072 / 73

Chennai: 1st Main Road, CIT Colony, Mylapore, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600004, Phone: 044-42907771/2/3/4/6



Financial assistance details:

For donation through credit or debit cards, please click here.

For online transfers:

Uday Foundation For CDRBG Trust

Account number: 03361450000251 (Savings)

HDFC Bank, Adchini, New Delhi - 110017

IFSC Code: HDFC0004397

Demand drafts, cheques can be made in favour of "Uday foundation for CDRBG Trust" and sent to:

Uday Foundation

113A/1, (near Govardhan Resturant), Adhchini

Sri Aurobindo Marg, New Delhi 110017

For queries, please contact Reena Sen at 09599635450 or write to reena.sen@udayfoundationindia.org

Since Uday Foundation is not registered with FCRA, we cannot accept foreign donations. We accept donations from non-resident Indians only through any bank account operational in India. Contributions made by a citizen of India living in another country, from his/her personal savings, through the normal banking channels, is not treated as foreign contribution.

After you've made a donation, please send details to help@udayfoundationindia.org, along with your complete address and PAN card no, enabling us to send a 80G tax exemption receipt of the same.

Note: This information has been provided / published on a good faith basis, without any commercial motive. NDTV does not vouch for the authenticity of the claims made by the intending donee, nor can we guarantee that the donations made by a donor will be used for the purpose as stated by the intending donee. You are requested to independently verify the contact information and other details before making a donation. NDTV and/or its employees will not be responsible for the same.