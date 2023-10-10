'India Stands Firmly With Israel': PM Modi Receives Update From Netanyahu

The call comes at a time when Palestine's envoy has made an appeal to India to help resolve the crisis.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called him and gave him an update on the deadly conflict between Israel and Hamas, which has killed over 1,600 people so far.

The Prime Minister said he assured Mr Netanyahu that India stands with Israel in "this difficult hour". He also underscored that India strongly and unequivocally condemns terrorism in all its forms.

"I thank Prime Minister @netanyahu for his phone call and providing an update on the ongoing situation. People of India stand firmly with Israel in this difficult hour. India strongly and unequivocally condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," PM Modi posted on X, formerly Twitter.

The message of support is significant because India has, historically, backed the Palestinian cause and has also been moving closer to Israel in recent years. The war has come at a time when India has been positioning itself to play a bigger role in the Middle East, and it will now have to navigate a difficult diplomatic situation.

While the US, UK, Germany, France and Italy have issued a joint statement expressing their "steadfast support" for Israel and unequivocally condemning Hamas, many countries in the Middle East have blamed Israel for the current situation.

The conversation between PM Modi and Mr Netanyahu also comes in the backdrop of Palestine's envoy saying that India is a friend of both Israel and Palestine, and must step in to help resolve the crisis.

'Reaction To Israel's Actions'

In an exclusive interview with NDTV on Tuesday, Palestine's Ambassador to India, Abu Alhaija blamed Israel and the international community for the war, which has now entered its fourth day.

"What has happened is a reaction to what Israel is doing in the West Bank. The international community is responsible for the war. The UN has passed 800 resolutions on Palestine. Israel has implemented none. If Israel ends its control on the occupied territories in Palestine, the attacks will also end," Mr Alhaija, who is an appointee of the Palestine Authority government led by President Mahmoud Abbas, said.

Mr Abbas' government controls the West Bank while the Gaza Strip is under the control of Hamas. The ambassador said Palestine is against the killing of civilians and made an appeal for India's intervention to help find a peaceful solution.

"Our president is in touch with several European countries to help negotiate. India is a friend to both. We want India to intervene and help us negotiate," he said.

'We Support Israel'

In a joint statement, the leaders of US, UK, France, Germany and Italy called Hamas' actions appalling and warned against any country trying to take advantage of the current crisis in Israel.



"We make clear that the terrorist actions of Hamas have no justification, no legitimacy, and must be universally condemned. There is never any justification for terrorism. In recent days, the world has watched in horror as Hamas terrorists massacred families in their homes, slaughtered over 200 young people enjoying a music festival, and kidnapped elderly women, children, and entire families, who are now being held as hostages," the statement said.



"Our countries will support Israel in its efforts to defend itself and its people against such atrocities. We further emphasize that this is not a moment for any party hostile to Israel to exploit these attacks to seek advantage," it added.